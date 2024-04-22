One person hospitalized following crash involving pedestrian on Route 2

A pedestrian was hit by a car on Route 2 late Sunday night.

Troopers received the report of a car versus pedestrian crash at 11:20 p.m. on Route 2 West in the area of Exit 23 in Bozrah, according to Connecticut State Police.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.

The area of the crash was shut down while police investigated.

No other information was available.