One person hospitalized after box truck catches fire in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WFXR)– One person was taken to a local hospital after a structure fire on Tennessee Street in Salem on Wednesday, May 8.

According to Salem Fire & EMS, crews responded at 7:22 p.m. to the 1000 block of Tennessee St. on a report of a structure fire. Firefighters entered the building and found a box truck parked inside a warehouse on fire, with heavy smoke coming from the building.

Crews immediately began an interior fire attack and a primary building search. They were able to bring the fire under control in around 12 minutes after arriving and kept the fire from spreading beyond the truck.

Watch: Dog rescued after falling into sinkhole in Craig County

The fire department reports one person was taken to LewisGale Medical Center due to possible smoke inhalation.

This fire remains under investigation by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office and there is no current damage estimate.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.