One person flown to local hospital after Payne Springs Fire Rescue responds to serious crash

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Payne Springs Fire Rescue said they responded to a serious single vehicle crash where one person was ejected from the vehicle.

According to the fire department, they were alerted around 6:07 p.m. of a crash. When they arrived on scene they found the ejected driver “up and sitting back in the car.”

The fire department said a child was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but that they reportedly appeared to be ok.

“The passenger had serious injuries and the passenger side of the vehicle was going to need to be removed to safely remove the subject,” the fire department said.

Courtesy of the Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

The passenger was flown to Tyler and the driver and other occupants were taken to Athens.

