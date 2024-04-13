One person, five pets dead in Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One person and five pets are dead after a house fire in Danville late Friday night.

Around 11:52 p.m., Danville firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of McKinley Avenue where they saw a residence on fire with heavy flames coming from the front and sides of the home. A bystander told the firefighters that one of the occupants was still inside the home.

After firefighters worked to extinguish the fire until flames were under control, additional firefighters entered the home to look for the victim. They quickly found the victim, but ruled that they had succumbed to their injuries. Firefighters notified the Vermilion County Coroner.

Five pets were also lost in the fire. The Red Cross was notified so that they can assist the victim’s family. No firefighters or other civilians were injured.

Further investigation showed there were no working smoke alarms present at the residence. There are no damage estimates available yet.

The name of the victim has not yet been released as the coroner’s office is working to confirm their identity. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshals and the Danville Fire Department.

Ameren Illinois, AMT Ambulance and the Danville Police Department were also among the assisting agencies.

