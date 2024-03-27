One person dies in West Street fire in Geneva

Mar. 27—GENEVA — A fatal fire on West Street is under investigation by numerous organizations, including the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office and the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office.

Geneva Assistant Fire Chief Tim Parks said the call came in at 11:26 Monday night and firefighters found a fully involved structure fire set back from the road at 161 West Street.

"It was almost fully involved. ... They were able to extinguish it fairly quickly," Parks said.

He said one person died in the fire.

Ashtabula County Coroner's Office Chief Investigator Amber Stewart said there would be no information released on Tuesday.

"Our investigation is ongoing. We are not releasing anything at this time," she said.

Parks said firefighters from Geneva, Madison, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Saybrook and Harpersfield fire departments responded to the scene on the road that connects Route 20 and Route 84 on the western side of the city.

Parks said the fire was fully under control in about 45 minutes and firefighters were on the scene until approximately 3:30 a.m. He said the fire is under investigation and the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate the fire.

On Tuesday morning yellow tape could be seen surrounding a small white home that was visibly damaged by fire.