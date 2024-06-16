Teen dies after shooting in Colonial Manor section of Sacramento, police say

A 17-year-old is dead and police are searching for a gunman after a daylight shooting Saturday in southeast Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 3 p.m. to the shooting on the 7800 block of Marin Avenue in Colonial Manor. Officers who arrived at the scene found a “juvenile with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound,” said Officer Cody Tapley, an agency spokesman.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said in an update. His identity is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after relatives are notified of the death.

Officers searched for a gunman, who had run away after the shooting. The scene was turned over to homicide detectives around 5 p.m.

No suspect information or motive for the shooting was available.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Sacramento police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 (HELP).

