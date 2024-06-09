One person dies after Ocean View mobile home fire Saturday afternoon

A Ocean View mobile home fire that claimed a life Saturday is under investigation by the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal.

According to the fire marshal's office, a fire in the 35000 block of Bethany Crest Lane in Ocean View was reported on June 8, 2024 shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The Millville Volunteer Fire Company, along with assisting fire companies, responded to a mobile home fire. Firefighters entered the burning home and discovered an unconscious person inside. They brought the victim out and attempted resuscitation, but were unsuccessful. The State Fire Marshal said the body was transferred to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for identification and to determine the cause of death.

There were no other victims or injuries.

The damage to the structure was estimated at $50,000. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation by the Delaware Deputy State Fire Marshal's Major Incident Response Team.

