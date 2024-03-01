One person dies in Horry house fire. Crews battled for hours fire that shut down road

One person was killed in an overnight house fire in Nichols.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at 7:48 p.m. Thursday on Highway 917 near Farguson Road in Nichols.

A residence was heavily damaged by fire and one person died, according to a Facebook post. The name of the person was not immediately released.

The fire is under investigation by Horry County Police and the South Carolina Fire, the post said.

The roadway was shut down as fire crews worked to battle the fire for at least two hours. A post at 10:10 p.m. said the fire was under control.

Loris Fire Department and Mullins Fire and Rescue also responded.