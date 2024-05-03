One person dies, four injured in Swansea crash, police say

One person died and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Illinois 159 Thursday evening, Swansea police said.

Two people were airlifted to St. Louis and two others were taken to metro-east hospitals, Swansea Police Chief Matthew Blomberg said.

The names of the victims were not released.

The “serious traffic crash” occurred in the 2400 block of Illinois 159 and the roadway was closed due to a crash reconstruction investigation, the police department said in Facebook post.

“Avoid the area. Updates will be provided as appropriate,” the post said.

Along with Swansea police officers, the Swansea Fire Department also responded.