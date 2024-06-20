One person dies in Epping fire Wednesday morning; investigation ongoing

EPPING – One person, whose identity has not been released, died in a fire Wednesday morning.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Epping Fire Chief Donald DeAngelis and Epping Police Chief Michael Wallace announced in a press release that a fire occurred at 153 Coffin Road, Unit 10, in Epping on June 19 at approximately 7:45 a.m.

When the Epping police and fire departments arrived, they found heavy fire in a garage and called for a second alarm. During fire suppression activities, the fire department located the one deceased victim, according to the press release.

Positive identification of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, which will take place at the NH State Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord, NH, on June 20, the press release said.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is active and ongoing by members of the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Epping fire and police departments.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

No further information will be released at this time.

