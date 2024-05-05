One person dies in east Charlotte homicide: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person lost their life in a homicide on the outskirts of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

The incident happened in the 9600 block of Albemarle Road. Officials first reported the incident around 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, but it is unclear when the incident happened.

Authorities say they were initially called to a shooting. However, they have not said what led up to the incident or if anyone has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD homicide detective. To leave information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

