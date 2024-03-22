One person dies after car crash along this busy road near Columbia

One person died Thursday after a car crash on a Richland County road.

The crash happened at about 8:07 a.m. Thursday along Garners Ferry Road near Arnold Road, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper William Bennett said. That’s east of Lower Richland High School, not far from McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

There was only one vehicle involved in the crash, and the driver was the only person in that vehicle, the Highway Patrol said. The 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling west on Garners Ferry when it went off the left side of the road and struck a traffic light pole, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where they died.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office had not publicly identified the driver as of early Friday morning. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.