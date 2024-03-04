One person died and two others were injured in a shooting Sunday around 3:30 on the 5500 block of N. 54th Street.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the triple shooting, which left a 42-year-old dead and a 57-year-old and 34-year-old male in serious condition.

The 34-year-old male was taken into custody regarding the incident.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: One person died in a triple shooting Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee