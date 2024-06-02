One person died after a shooting Sunday afternoon near a Kansas City park

One person died following a shooting near the 9th and Van Brunt Athletic Fields Park Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

Officers responded just before 2:00 p.m. to the area of 9th Street and Van Brunt, where they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police and emergency medical crews provided aid, but the man was declared dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Detectives are talking with multiple people who were in the area around the time of the shooting to learn what led up to the incident.

The killing was the 63rd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 77 homicides at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.