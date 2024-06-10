One person dead, two others injured in triple shooting in Kansas City’s Crossroads

One person is dead, and two others were injured after a triple shooting early Monday in Kansas City’s Cross Roads Arts District, a police spokesman said.

Officers responding to the shooting about 12:45 a.m. found a man who had been shot lying on the sidewalk near Truman Road and Grand Boulevard, said Sgt. Phil DiMartino with the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers attempted life-saving measures and requested an ambulance. Emergency medical workers took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, DiMartino said. The victim’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers also found two women in a parking lot behind businesses in the area who also had been shot. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, DiMartino said.

There was a large crowd gathered at the site of the shootings when police arrived. Detectives were looking to talk with witnesses and were reviewing surveillance footage to determine the events that led up to the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8744). Information submitted anonymously to the TIPS Hotline can earn a reward of up to $25,000. Witnesses can also contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.

The killing is Kansas City’s 66th homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By this time in 2023, which was Kansas City’s deadliest year, there were 83 homicides — last year ended with a total of 185 homicides recorded.