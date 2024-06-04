One person dead, three others rescued in North Seattle apartment fire

One person is dead after an early-morning apartment fire in north Seattle Tuesday.

Seattle Fire crews were called around 5 a.m. to the 900 block of NE 63rd Street. The apartment building is vacant and is down the street from Whole Foods.

Four people were found and rescued from inside the apartment building, but one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other people had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, Seattle Fire said in a tweet.

A third person who was rescued was not taken to the hospital.

This building was the scene of another fire on May 8th.

David Cuerpo from the Seattle Fire Department said after the May 8th fire, the building was reported condemned and “deemed vacant.”

There is no information on the person who died in Tuesday morning’s fire.