One person dead in South St. Louis, another injured in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS–Police say a fatal shooting happened on the 5500 block of Louisiana in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South St. Louis.

The police received a call a little after 10 p.m. last night, and when they got there, they discovered a 37-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Earlier, authorities told us he had been shot in the head; that victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, there are no suspects in this case. City figures show this as the 67th homicide so far this year in the city of St. Louis. Last year, at this time, there were 64 murders in the city.

A little more than an hour before this incident, around 9 p.m. last night, police responded to another shooting on the 3000 block of North Newstead in the Greater Ville neighborhood of North City.

Police say a 53-year-old man was shot in the head. Authorities say this victim was conscious and breathing when taken for treatment.

Currently, there are no suspects in this case.

Police are also investigating a third shooting around 5 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

This shooting happened on the 1300 block of Switzer in North City. A man in his late 20s was shot in the side and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The police say he is in stable condition.

There is no word of suspects in this case either.

