One person dead in South Gate shooting investigation

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in South Gate that left one person dead on Monday morning.

At 1:29 a.m., a male was found when the South Gate Police Department was called to the 2300 block of Firestone Boulevard, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The victim has only been identified as a male.

There is no additional information at this time.

Anyone with information on the caller or the victim is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Tips can be submitted online here.

