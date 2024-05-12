One person dead after shooting at west Charlotte gas station: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after a shooting Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Officers say they were called to the Exxon at the intersection of Remount Road and West Boulevard on Saturday, May 11.

Officials first reported the incident just before 10 p.m.; however, it is unclear when the shooting happened.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a CMPD homicide detective. To leave information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

