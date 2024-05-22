16-year-old charged with DWI in deadly North Raleigh crash

Police have charged a 16-year-old with driving while impaired in a three-vehicle crash that killed one person early Wednesday morning in Raleigh.

The teen was driving a 2012 Hyundai sedan eastbound on East Millbrook Road around 3:30 a.m. when the teen failed to stop for red light at the Millbrook Road and Atlantic Avenue intersection, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

The Hyundai collided with a Dodge pickup being driven by 63-year-old John Gottilly, who was heading south on Atlantic Avenue, the release stated.

Another man was driving a 2014 Mack truck north on Atlantic Avenue. The Mack truck was towing two United Parcel Services (UPS) semi-trailers.

The collision pushed Gottilly’s pickup across the intersection and into the side of the passing UPS truck, the release stated.

Gottilly was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The juvenile was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The juvenile has been charged with DWI.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

The intersection was closed while crews cleaned up hazardous materials from the road and reopened to normal traffic at 3:40 p.m., police said.