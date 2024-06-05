One person dead after midday shooting outside Independence apartment complex: Police

Independence police are investigating a fatal midday shooting that took place near the Sugar Creek Apartments Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Sundown Drive and Claremont Avenue following reports that an adult man had been shot, according to Officer Kelley Rupert, a police spokesperson.

The man sustained injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Rupert said. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, with an investigation still underway as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday’s shooting was the ninth homicide reported in Independence in 2024, according to data collected by the Star. The deceased was the sixth person fatally shot in broad daylight in Independence this year.

At this time last year, three homicides had been reported in the city, according to The Star’s data.