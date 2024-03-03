One person is dead after leading police on a short pursuit early Sunday morning in Davenport

A Davenport car chase ended with a fatality early Sunday morning.

The driver, who was operating a 2011 Nissan Maxima shortly after midnight Sunday, March 3, attempted to elude the Iowa State Patrol while northbound on East 53RD Street and North Brady Street, according to a crash report.

The chase ended after the driver lost control and crashed. The Iowa State Patrol said the driver passed away after the crash.

Local authorities have not released the name of the driver, nor did the Iowa State Patrol say why the driver was eluding police.

This story will be updated as information is released.

