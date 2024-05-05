One person dead after homicide in Gwinnett County, police investigating

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide, they tell Channel 2 Action News.

Police say the incident occurred in the 1500 block of Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

While details are limited, police say one person is dead.

We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer headed to the scene. Stay tune on-air and online at WSBTV.com.

