One person dead after homicide in Gwinnett County, police investigating
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide, they tell Channel 2 Action News.
Police say the incident occurred in the 1500 block of Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
While details are limited, police say one person is dead.
