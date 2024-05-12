One person is dead after a high-speed crash near McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed after being involved in a traffic collision on Saturday night.

On May 11, the California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision near Sherwood Avenue and northbound Highway 99 just after 8:20 p.m. According to the CHP Traffic Information page, one vehicle involved in the crash rolled over near train tracks, and a person was ejected.

This is an ongoing investigation, the cause of the crash is not known at this time.

