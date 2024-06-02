One person is dead after four-car crash in Kansas City Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving four cars in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night.

According to KCPD, just after 7:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Equinox was speeding down Interstate 70 (I-70) near Manchester Trafficway when the driver hit a Toyota Camry, a Ford Expedition and a Ford F150 truck. All the cars involved were traveling eastbound on I-70.

Officers said the impact caused the Expedition to roll over the Camry and down an embankment. The driver, who was alone in the car and not wearing a seatbelt, was then ejected onto the shoulder of the highway and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Equinox driver, who crashed into the cars, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KCPD said. The driver of the Camry, as well as the driver and passenger of the F150 truck, were not injured in the crash.

According to officers, the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and includes suspected impairment.

After the crash, all eastbound I-70 lanes were closed at Manchester Trafficway for about three hours. The highway has since reopened, KCPD said.

This is fatality 45 compared to 32 at this time last year.

