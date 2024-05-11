One person dead following early-morning shooting in Kansas City: Police

One man is dead following a shooting in the area of 12th Street and Benton Boulevard in Kansas City early Saturday.

Kansas City police were initially called around 3 a.m. on a report of a disturbance involving a weapon in the area, and the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, a person at a business reported their friend had been shot, and police found a man inside a vehicle unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, with the Kansas City Police Department.

Medical responders declared the man dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by police as 27-year-old Zachary H. Trivitt.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and are working on identifying a person of interest, Gonzalez said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not clear, and no one was in custody in connection with the incident.

“We don’t have anybody in custody for that yet, but it does look like (investigators have) made really good headway on identifying the primary person responsible,” Gonzalez said, noting detectives were reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses.

The killing is Kansas City’s 49th homicide of 2024, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. The city had recorded 59 homicides by this time last year.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the incident may contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.