One person dead following early morning fire Wednesday in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − One person is dead and one was taken to a hospital following an early morning house fire Wednesday.

At 12:19 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a fire with one person trapped in a second-floor bedroom of a house at 511 11th St. S. in Wisconsin Rapids, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department. Three people were able to escape from the home. An ambulance took one of the three people who escaped to a local hospital, Fire Chief Todd Eckes told a Daily Tribune reporter.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from both the first and second floors of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The Grand Rapids, Nekoosa, Port Edwards, Biron, Rudolph and Vesper fire departments assisted at the scene. The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, United Emergency Medical Response, Wood County Dispatch, American Red Cross, WE Energies and Wisconsin Rapids Water and Light assisted at the fire scene.

The house is believed to be a total loss. The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

