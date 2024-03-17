One person dead after Fishers shooting Saturday night

The Fishers Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person late Saturday night.

Police received a report of shots being fired at around 11:40 p.m. in the 10000 block of Apple Blossom Circle, a residential neighborhood just east of Cumberland Road and East 141st Street.

A person, whose identity has not been released, later died at a hospital.

Investigators detained several people believed to be involved in the shooting, but no one has been arrested or charged. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident, including video footage, can contact Det. LaShawn Tyler at (317) 595-3300.

Broad Ripple shooting: IMPD makes arrest in Landsharks shooting of six that left one man dead

Contact IndyStar reporter Kristine Phillips at (317) 444-3026 or at kphillips@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fishers police investigating shooting that left one dead