One person dead after fire at single-family home in Annsville

A fire broke out at a single-family residence in Annsville on Thursday afternoon, killing one person, according to a statement from the Oneida County Sheriff’s office.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Mill Road when a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home, the sheriff’s office said. The structure was fully engulfed in flames when the fire crews arrived, and after they extinguished the fire, they discovered a body inside the residence.

Investigators are working to determine both the cause of the fire and the identity of the deceased, officials said. They will release the victim's name once a positive identification can be made.

As of Thursday evening, emergency crews had cleared the scene and reopened the roadway to traffic.

The sheriff's office was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, New York State Fire, Taberg Fire Department, McConnellsville Fire Department, North Bay Fire Department, Vienna Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Annsville fire: One person dead in fire at Mill Road home