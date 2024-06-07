One person dead after early morning fire in Henderson County

One person was pronounced dead Friday after an early morning fire engulfed a home in Spottsville, Kentucky, officials said.

The fatal incident was first reported to Henderson County 911 dispatchers before 2 a.m., prompting local law enforcement and firefighters to rush to the 6000 block of Old Henderson Spottsville Road.

There, they reportedly found a home ablaze. The Henderson County Coroner’s Office said it was later called to the scene and pronounced one person dead.

Officials have not publicly identified the deceased or stated what may have caused the deadly fire.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: One person dead after early morning fire in Spottsville, Kentucky