One person dead in crash near UCCS

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that a crash occurred on the evening of March 1, near the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Meadow Lane, leaving one person dead.

The collision was between a car and a motorcycle, the cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Traffic will be impacted for the next several hours. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

