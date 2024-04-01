One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car near North Myrtle Beach

A vehicle crash outside North Myrtle Beach resulted in the death of one motorcyclist.

Sunday night, the motorcyclist was driving west on S.C. 90 when a person driving a Mercedes tried to turn left on to Pint Circle. The vehicles collided with each other. The Mercedes driver was not injured.

The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital where they died. Horry County Coroner has not released the name of the deceased.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 11:16 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.