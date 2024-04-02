One person dead after collision with tractor-trailer on Route 1 in Foxborough

A person was killed after colliding their vehicle with a tractor-trailer on Route 1 in Foxboro Monday evening, according to Foxborough Police.

Foxborough Police Chief Michael Grace said a passenger vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer, that was stopped on Route 1 North waiting to make a left turn onto Lincoln Road.

Foxborough Fire was on scene administrating life-saving measures and transported the man to Sturdy Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Massachusetts State Police Truck Team and Accident Reconstruction Team are currently assisting in the investigation.

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

