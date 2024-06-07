One person died after an SUV went off Interstate 10 and crashed north of Palm Desert Thursday. The crash resulted in a major slowdown stretching several miles from the Ramon Road exit to Cook Street, according to Sigalert.com.

The man who died was identified by the Riverside County Coroner late Thursday as Jose Manuel Rodriguez, 34, of Coachella.

The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. when a Ford Expedition traveling eastbound on I-10 west of Cook Street went off the right shoulder, Officer David Torres said. The Expedition then overturned several times before ejecting the man who was driving it. He was later pronounced dead.

Torres said officers believe the Expedition went off the road after making “an unsafe turning movement” to the right. Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt. It has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man who died in I-10 crash near Palm Desert on Thursday identified