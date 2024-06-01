One person dead after car crash in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in East Feliciana Parish.

Troopers were called shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, May 31, to a crash on Louisiana 958 just south of Louisiana 959 in East Feliciana Parish. LSP stated the identity of the driver killed in the crash is “being withheld pending proper identification and notification to the next of kin.”

According to LSP, a Dodge pickup truck was heading north on Louisiana 958, just south of Louisiana 959. The truck left the roadway and entered a ditch and hit a culvert.

The driver of the Dodge, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

While impairment is unknown at this time, a routine toxicology sample was taken for testing, according to LSP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

