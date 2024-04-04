One person dead after a car crash along S.C. 9, north of the Myrtle Beach area

One person died after they were hit while driving on to S.C. 9 in the Longs area, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

A pickup was entering S.C. 9 at Kayla’s Circle when it was struck on the side by a sedan Wednesday night. The pickup driver died and the driver of the sedan was sent to the hospital with injuries.

The Horry County coroner’s office has not released information on the deceased.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded at 9:23 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.