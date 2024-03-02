One person dead and another critical after three-car collision on County Road 215 in Clay County

A three-car collision near Camp Blanding on County Road 215 and Range Line Road has been reported to be deadly by the Florida Highway Patrol.

In an FHP crash report just released to Action News Jax, an SUV traveling northbound crossed over into the southbound lane, colliding nearly head-on with a pickup truck. Another SUV traveling southbound behind the pickup was also hit by the violent impact.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as a 61-year-old man from Rainford, Florida and troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 44-year-old driver of the SUV who crossed lanes and was not wearing her seatbelt has been listed in critical condition. She was driving with a 7-year-old who sustained minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the second SUV impacted was not injured.

