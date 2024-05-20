One person dead in Allendale County crash

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Allendale County.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 on SC 461 at Miller Swamp Church Road.

We’re told the driver, heading north, went off the road and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.

