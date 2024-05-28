One person in critical condition after two shot in Columbus’ Driving Park neighborhood

One person in critical condition after two shot in Columbus’ Driving Park neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after two were shot in the Driving Park neighborhood on Monday night.

At about 10:26 p.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Studer Avenue. Two people were transported to Grant Medical Center — one in critical condition and another in stable condition.

There are no further details at this time.

