One person in critical condition after shooting in Walmart parking lot on Georgesville Road

Columbus police investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter on the West Side that left one person in critical condition.

Columbus police 911 dispatch received a call about 6:20 p.m. reporting a shooting in the parking lot of the store at 1221 Georgesville Road, just off the Interstate 270 outerbelt exit.

The victim apparently left the scene by vehicle after being shot and was located by police a few miles away in the 4300 block of West Broad Street. Medics transported the victim to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown.

A large section of the Walmart's parking lot outside the Home & Pharmacy entrance was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape wrapped around shopping cart stations, shopping carts and signs while detectives and crime scene personnel pored over the area into the night.

No further information about the victim, any suspect or what led to the shooting has been released by Columbus police.

