One person in critcal condition after shooting in OTR, police say
One person is in critical condition after a shooting occurred in Over-the-Rhine Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Main and 13th Streets.
The victim, 32, was taken to UC Medical Center, officers said.
Police did not say if they have a suspect at this time.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: One person in critcal condition after shooting in OTR