One person in critcal condition after shooting in OTR, police say

One person is in critical condition after a shooting occurred in Over-the-Rhine Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Main and 13th Streets.

The victim, 32, was taken to UC Medical Center, officers said.

Police did not say if they have a suspect at this time.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: One person in critcal condition after shooting in OTR