One pedestrian killed, another injured along busy West Melbourne roadway

One pedestrian was killed and another badly injured in West Melbourne in an accident along one of south Brevard's busiest roadways late Sunday.

West Melbourne police are investigating a Sunday night crash in which two pedestrians were struck by a four-door sedan, leaving one person dead and the other badly injured.

Police said the two people were struck by a four-door sedan about 9 p.m. along West New Haven Avenue — also known as U.S. 192 — near the intersection of Meadow Lane and east of Minton Road. The roadway, which is moderately lit, cuts through a number of commercial entities, including a shopping strip. It was not immediately known if there is a crosswalk in that area for pedestrian use.

One of the pedestrians died on the scene and the other taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne for further treatment. Names were not released pending notification of next of kin.

The unidentified driver of the sedan remained on the scene following the crash, police said. No charges have been filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

Traffic homicide investigators were at the site until about 2 a.m. Monday. Traffic was temporarily diverted as the scene was photographed by investigators.

