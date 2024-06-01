One of pair accused of luring man to house, robbing him pleads guilty

Jun. 1—One of two people accused of luring a man to a house, robbing him at gunpoint and stealing his car pleaded guilty Friday.

Darrius L. Woods, 24, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, as part of a plea deal. As part of the deal, eight other charges and three firearm specifications were dismissed.

The sentence could include a fine of up to $20,000, and up to 16 and a half years in prison, according to the agreement. He will also face mandatory post-release control of two to five years and community control up to five years.

Woods also agreed to forfeit a Ruger pistol, according to the agreement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 12 by Judge Mary Wiseman, the agreement said.

Woods was originally charged along with Jamonae Alisia Foster-Jones, 22, who was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count each of kidnapping and obstructing official business.

Foster-Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is scheduled to be in court June 7 for a hearing.

The charges reach back to Feb. 11, when a man said that Woods and Foster-Jones lured him to a house in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue at around 10 p.m. There, Woods had a handgun and both suspects robbed the man of money and other personal property, according to an affidavit.

Then, the man said that the pair threatened him and forced him to get into his vehicle, go to ATM machines and try to withdraw money, and finally made him get out the vehicle and stole it, the affidavit said.

Woods was arrested at around 3:05 a.m. on Feb. 6 after fleeing from Dayton police in the 400 block of Brightwood Avenue in a stolen car, which ended when he crashed into a tree, according to court documents. A loaded handgun was found in the car and Woods was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Both Woods and Foster-Jones are currently in the Montgomery County Jail.