One-on-one interviews with Omaha hockey's leading scorers and coach Gabinet

TechCrunch

With nearly two dozen Indian unicorn startups, including several category leaders, Accel's track record speaks for itself. All VC firms have also grown increasingly focused on making early-stage investments in India in recent years and finding the next Flipkart at the seed stage. The shift is primarily driven by the realization that India is not producing many billion-dollar exits, making it imperative to the VC funds to get in earlier to dramatically improve their returns.