One of our favorite cordless vacuums is $175 off at Amazon

No, vacuums aren't the most exciting thing to buy, but they do make life a lot better — especially if you have a pet. A clean house can be a bit cheaper right now thanks to a 30 percent discount on Tineco's Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. The vacuum for pets is down to $349 from $500, and there's an additional, clippable $25 coupon that will bring the final price down to around $325 — a new all-time low price on one of our favorite cordless vacuums.

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a cordless option with a charging base that requires no installation. The vacuum uses Zerotangle technology and grabs hair without wrapping it around the device.

If you're looking for a higher-end option, try Tineco's Pure ONE Station FurFree Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It's 25 percent off, dropping to $599 from $799 — another record-low price. It can go into an OmniHub and gets self-cleaned when being recharged. The vacuum also has 60 days of use with a three liter eco dustbin.

