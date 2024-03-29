One occupant transported to hospital from Boonsboro apartment house fire

One occupant of a downtown Boonsboro apartment house was transported to Meritus Medical Center on Friday morning with 90 emergency personnel responding to the fire, Washington County Emergency Services Director R. David Hays said.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated three to four people initially, but only one was transported, Hays said. That person got out of the apartment house on their own. Hays said that person might have had smoke inhalation, but he wasn't sure of their exact injuries.

Another occupant was rescued from Apartment 5 on the second floor, Hays said. That person was evaluated on scene and didn't require transport at the time, he said.

A Boonsboro firefighter also has a minor injury and was not transported, Hays said.

Over 50 emergency vehicles, including several fire companies, responded Friday morning to an apartment fire on Boonsboro's Main Street.

Several occupants of 28 S. Main St. were evaluated by medical personnel on scene, with only the one requiring transport to the hospital near Hagerstown, Hays said.

The fire was reported at 6:03 a.m., a Washington County 911 supervisor said.

Hays did not know when the main fire was knocked down. Interviewed shortly before 9 a.m., Hays said crews were checking for hot spots.

At that time, the only remaining road closure was the first block of South Main Street, which is part of Alternate U.S. 40. At one point, part of Shepherdstown Pike (Md. 34) also had been closed, Hays said.

A state fire marshal was on the scene.

The fire caused significant damage to the apartment house, Hays said. The American Red Cross was called to help displaced residents. There were six people living in the apartment house.

Hays said firefighters were able to keep the fire from causing any structural damage to neighboring buildings, which were evacuated.

The fire was mainly on the northeast side, the right front corner, Hays said. There are brick buildings on each side of the house, with the one to the north about 5 feet away and was the neighboring building at greatest risk from the fire.

If there is damage to the neighboring buildings, it's superficial, Hays said.

Hays said 90 emergency personnel responded, including at least 72 trained firefighters.

Among the responding fire companies were Boonsboro and its Rohrersville substation, Sharpsburg, Potomac Valley, Funkstown, Hagerstown, Mount Aetna, Leitersburg, Halfway, and the Community Volunteer Fire District 12 from Fairplay, as well as firefighters from Frederick County, according to Hays and Washington County 911.

A 28 S. Main St. apartment house in downtown Boonsboro after dozens of firefighters put out a Friday morning fire.

The Washington County Division of Emergency Services responded, including its special operations team, senior staff and firefighters stationed at community fire stations. The county's air and rehab units, the Washington County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association's safety officers and fire police responded.

Ambulance companies from Boonsboro, Sharpsburg, Community Rescue Service Frederick County, including Middletown, responded, Hays said.

An initial report had Longmeadow fire company responding. Hays said Longmeadow was instead transferred to a another fire hall to cover for companies responding to the South Main Street fire.

