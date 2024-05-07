UPDATE: One occupant of crashed stolen BMW captured Monday in West Penn Twp.

One occupant of a stolen BMW 850i that crashed in West Penn Twp. and sparked a foot pursuit Monday was located and identified by law enforcement.

State police said the person, whose name they did not release, was found about 2 p.m. Other people in the vehicle that crashed on Blue Mountain Drive were not found after an extensive search, police said in a news release. They did not say how many other people were in the vehicle.

Police said it is an ongoing investigation.

BMW’s 8 series features high-end turbocharged coupes.

Troopers from several state police units were called to the area of Fort Franklin Road and Blue Mountain Drive for the incident, for which state police were notified at 9:29 a.m.

“There’s a lot of things that are still kind of unclear here,” Trooper Ethan Brownback, community service officer for Troop L, Reading, said at 3 p.m. Monday.

In addition to units from Troop M, Bethlehem, and Troop L, Reading, state police station, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Lehigh County detectives, Lehigh County Special Operations and West Penn Twp., Pottsville and Hazleton police responded. Drones and K-9 units were also used, police said.