One NH voter ID bill killed, another heads to Gov. Sununu

CONCORD — The New Hampshire House voted Thursday against one bill that would tighten voter identification requirements, but another bill is still alive.

HB 1370 would’ve required photo identification without exception when New Hampshire residents go to vote and removed voter affidavits as proof of identification. It also would’ve set up a “hotline” where local election officials could call state officials to get proof of a voter’s citizenship. Once a voter has called the hotline, they must be taken care of within 20 minutes or they may vote anyway, Rep. Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, explained in the bill’s summary.

While the Senate passed the bill 14-10 in the morning, it was later tabled in the House 223-141, effectively killing it.

At the Special Committee on Voter Confidence Monday, Secretary of State David Scanlan said setting up the hotline the bill called for would be “challenging,” in no small part because of limited time to implement it before the state primary on Sept. 10.

This was part of the reason Sen. Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, among others, spoke against the bill.

“Maybe if we had more time, we’d feel more comfortable with it. But we don’t have time,” Perkins Kwoka said. “This is too important, people’s right to vote.”

Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, and others in support of the bill said that it will make sure people aren’t voting illegally in New Hampshire.

Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, speaks in favor of HB 1370 on the Senate floor on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

“Americans should decide American elections,” said Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem.

But Perkins Kwoka pushed back.

“In 2020, there were over a million votes cast. And only five investigations were opened,” said Perkins Kwoka. “This continues to be a solution looking for problems. We have safe and secure elections here in New Hampshire.”

After a similar debate on the House floor, Representative J.R. Hoell, R-Dunbarton, made the motion to table the bill, citing its lack of a public hearing and arguing it should be taken up in a future session.

Another voter ID bill still alive

A similar bill, HB 1569, has already passed both chambers. It does not include the hotline that HB 1370 sought to set up, but it would eliminate affidavits and require voters to provide documentation of their citizenship with proof like a birth certificate, passport, or naturalization papers when they register to vote for the first time.

HB 1569 is heading to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk. Sununu has not publicly said whether he would sign HB 1569, but he has said he does not see a need for changes to election laws this year.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: One NH voter ID bill killed, another heads to Gov. Sununu