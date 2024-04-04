One Nation Tory MPs have ‘destroyed’ Conservative Party, claims Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson, Reform UK's first MP, said Labour and the Tories now have 'little between them' during party's battle bus tour - ADAM VAUGHAN/SHUTTERSTOCK

Moderate Tory MPs have “destroyed” the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson has claimed, after a major new poll projected a Labour landslide at the next general election.

The former deputy Tory chairman, who is now Reform UK’s first MP after losing the Conservative whip, attacked the One Nation caucus and blamed them for the party’s electoral predicament.

Asked if the Tories were complacent or even arrogant about their political position because of the two-party system, Mr Anderson told GB News: “There is that arrogance and I think they’re getting a little bit concerned now and it’s unfortunate because there are still some good Tories in the Conservative Party, some good Tory MPs who I’m still friends with who probably will lose their seats at the next election.

“Then there’s some MPs who are not so good, a little bit wet, the One Nation lot, who I think have destroyed the Conservative Party,” he added.

He said of the centre-ground group: “The One Nation lot are actually worse than what the Labour Party are, because they’re just socialists in disguise.”

Lee Anderson (left) and Mark Butcher (right), Reform's candidate for Blackpool South, campaign ahead of the by-election triggered after Tory MP Scott Benton resigned - ADAM VAUGHAN/SHUTTERSTOCK

A poll released by YouGov on Wednesday suggested that the Tories were on course for a defeat worse than in 1997, and predicted Labour could secure a 154-seat majority.

The Conservatives were projected to win just 155 seats, from the 348 currently sitting in the Commons.

The former deputy chairman lost the Tory whip after he claimed Islamists had “got control” of Sadiq Khan, Labour’s Mayor of London.

He later said that he would have chosen his “clumsy” words “slightly differently” if he could go back in time, but added that he “will not back down” on the comments.

Mr Anderson then joined Richard Tice’s new party last month, calling Reform the “one political group that will allow me to stand up in Parliament and speak in your language”.

He declared during a tour on the Reform battle bus that Labour and the Conservatives now have “little between them”, adding: “There’s only Reform, when you actually read their contract, that speaks for people.”

One of the most prominent Right-wing “Red Wallers” elected for the Tories in 2019, he was appointed party deputy chairman before resigning over the Rwanda Bill.