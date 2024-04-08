One nation, looking up

A rare total solar eclipse cut a path of totality across the United States. Did you catch a glimpse?

Solar eclipse wows the nation

In a moment of cosmic alignment that was precisely predicted yet undeniably mysterious, the moon crept across the face of the sun as seen from Earth, casting its shadow onto the United States on Monday. And then it was over: A total eclipse of the sun has come and gone.

A path of totality: The partial shadow crossed into the U.S. in southern Texas just after noon local time, and a bit more than an hour later, the minutes of “totality” began. The total eclipse of the sun then traced a path up to northern Maine, where it exited into Canada and the ocean beyond.

An astronomical experience like no other: Today's eclipse was unusually accessible to millions of people. It was widely anticipated not only for its remarkable period of darkness but for its rare timing: No total solar eclipse will be visible from the contiguous United States again until 2044. ☀️ Sky spectacle stuns millions.

Naomi Girma of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team takes a peek at the solar eclipse with her teammates as it passes over Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, April 8.

Watch the road, not the sky!

Authorities on Monday reported traffic crashes and significant road delays across the country as thousands of people flocked to prime locations to gaze up at the rare eclipse.

Floods of drivers: The most intense bottlenecks appeared to be in the path of totality, an area approximately 115 miles wide and crossing through 13 states where people were able to view the total eclipse. Multiple crashes were reported in Waco, Texas, a city in the path of totality, where several festivities and eclipse viewing events were scheduled. 👉 How the solar event snarled traffic.

The progression of the total solar eclipse is shown in this composite image of nine photos taken between 1:29 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024, photographed from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Real quick

Biden's new plan for student loan relief

President Joe Biden’s administration gave a much-anticipated preview Monday of his latest plan for student debt forgiveness.

What's in the plan? More than 4 million student loan borrowers could see their debt fully canceled under the proposal, according to the White House. In addition, more than 10 million borrowers could get $5,000 or more in relief. Biden also hopes to eliminate interest past the original loan amounts for 23 million borrowers. 📚 Here's how it could play out.

This generation wants a quick fix on student debt. That won't happen. | Opinion

🏀 Men’s March Madness ends tonight with the crowning of the 2024 men's national champion. UConn is aiming for a rare repeat while Purdue is hunting its first national title in program history. Tipoff is at 9:20 EDT tonight. Follow our live updates here.

A break from the news

